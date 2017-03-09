Soulful Eric Krasno Band At Arch Street Tavern

Eric Krasno's 2016 record "Blood From A Stone" opens with "Waiting on Your Love," a song that brings to mind the soul-rock-soundtrack jams of Curtis Mayfield. One almost expects Krasno — a guitarist, producer, songwriter, and member of Soulive and Lettuce — to break into a sweet, Mayfield-ish falsetto. Elsewhere, Krasno evokes the fuzz and wah-wah of Hendrix and Lenny Kravitz on "Torture." And other guitar heroes — like Carlos Santana and Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green — get hat tips with the Spanish-tinged psychedelia of "Jezebel" and "Curse Lifter" (the latter of which features guitarist Derek Trucks on some face-melting riff-swapping).

As a producer, Krasno's recordings have a pleasing sponginess to them; there's a lot of sound soaked up in the mix, with horns, background vocals and organs adding layers and layers of depth to the tracks. The jam-band crowd might be the most obvious designated audience for Krasno's recent music, but the slow-burn Southern soul of "Please Ya" is something that can unite fans of the Rolling Stones and Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." Those who seek blues-guitar shredding won't feel left out either.

The Eric Krasno Band performs live at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, Saturday, March 18, at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $25. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.