10 Concerts You Can See In Connecticut For $20

National Concert Week runs April 30 through May 8, and that’s good news for music fans in Connecticut. Live Nation offers $20 tickets to dozens of shows across the Nutmeg State, so here’s a look at some of the biggest names you can see for cheap.

The promotion features shows including everyone from Lady Antebellum and Sam Hunt to David Blaine and Poison. Tickets are available on a limited basis. Scroll through our list below for a quick roundup, and click here for tickets and to see all of the available shows. The playlist is on us.

Jason Aldean

Friday, May 25. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Imagine Dragons, Tuesday, June 5. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Dead & Company

Wednesday, June 13. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Poison with Cheap Trick

Thursday, June 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Dua Lipa

Wednesday, June 20. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.

Ray Lamontagne with Neko Case

Tuesday, June 26. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

Saturday, July 28. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

Friday, Sept 7. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Niall Horan

Friday, Sept. 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Zac Brown Band

Sunday, Sept. 30. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford.

