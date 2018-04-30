10 Concerts You Can See In Connecticut For $20

National Concert Week runs April 30 through May 8, and that’s good news for music fans in Connecticut. Live Nation offers $20 tickets to dozens of shows across the Nutmeg State, so here’s a look at some of the biggest names you can see for cheap.

The promotion features shows including everyone from Lady Antebellum and Sam Hunt to David Blaine and Poison. Tickets are available on a limited basis. Scroll through our list below for a quick roundup, and click here for tickets and to see all of the available shows. The playlist is on us.

Jason Aldean

Friday, May 25. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Al Wagner / Associated Press (Al Wagner / Associated Press)

Imagine Dragons, Tuesday, June 5. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Rick Kern / Getty Images (Rick Kern / Getty Images)

Dead & Company

Wednesday, June 13. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

C Flanigan / WireImage Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead (C Flanigan / WireImage)

Poison with Cheap Trick

Thursday, June 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Gus Ruelas / Associated Press Bret Michaels of the rock group Poison. Bret Michaels of the rock group Poison. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)

Dua Lipa

Wednesday, June 20. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images (Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

Ray Lamontagne with Neko Case

Tuesday, June 26. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.

Barry Brecheisen / Associated Press (Barry Brecheisen / Associated Press)

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker

Saturday, July 28. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

Friday, Sept 7. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Contributed photo / The Morning Call Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin (Contributed photo / The Morning Call)

Niall Horan

Friday, Sept. 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

Kevin Winter / Getty Images (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Zac Brown Band

Sunday, Sept. 30. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford.