10 Concerts You Can See In Connecticut For $20

National Concert Week runs April 30 through May 8, and that’s good news for music fans in Connecticut. Live Nation offers $20 tickets to dozens of shows across the Nutmeg State, so here’s a look at some of the biggest names you can see for cheap.
The promotion features shows including everyone from Lady Antebellum and Sam Hunt to David Blaine and Poison. Tickets are available on a limited basis. Scroll through our list below for a quick roundup, and click here for tickets and to see all of the available shows. The playlist is on us.
Jason Aldean
Friday, May 25. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Imagine Dragons, Tuesday, June 5. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Dead & Company
Wednesday, June 13. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Poison with Cheap Trick
Thursday, June 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Dua Lipa
Wednesday, June 20. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.
Ray Lamontagne with Neko Case
Tuesday, June 26. Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford.
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker
Saturday, July 28. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch
Friday, Sept 7. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Niall Horan
Friday, Sept. 14. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Zac Brown Band
Sunday, Sept. 30. XFINITY Theatre, Hartford.