Ed Sheeran At Mohegan Sun

Ed Sheeran is a songwriter who may be at his best when he's at his most smarmy. Songs about first kisses, about angels, delirious romantic encounters, or heartbreaking loss are his strong suit. Sheeran released a new record earlier this year. And it has a little of all that on there. It also has Sheeran doing some not-great rapping, a toe-dip into Vampire Weekend-ish Afro-pop, some flourishes of Irish traditional music, moments of Caribbean dance music and other bits of genre-jumping along with his anthemic pop. The record is called "divide," after the mathematical symbol on its cover. Sheeran is almost pop-culture royalty in his native England.

And, ever since Taylor Swift became a fan about five years ago, collaborating with him and bringing him on tour with her, Sheeran has been a giant here as well. He's written songs for One Direction and Justin Bieber. Sheeran is a pop machine. A fixture of the tabloids and a once-active social media poster, Sheeran took most of last year off from his smartphone to connect with the world in person and focus on his work.

Sheeran performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 & $105. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.