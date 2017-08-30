Dr. Lonnie Smith At The Side Door

Lonnie Smith gets a lot of sounds out of a B3 organ.

There are churning, airy blasts that have a kind of percussive force. And then he can make it sizzle and shout, working up to gospel fervor. Listen to his comping on the Thelonious Monk classic "Straight No Chaser" from Smith's 2016 Evolution album, his first on the legendary Blue Note label in 45 years.

Smith, who's been featured on over 70 albums, is subdued, dabbing in colors and accents, then he lets loose with a blast, flipping a switch, getting the Leslie cabinet spinning, and you can feel the electric surge, the low-end hum and the angelic sound of the instrument.

Smith is the rare organist who didn't arrive at the instrument from the piano; he was a singer and then he went straight to the organ. Smith's music touches on jazz, soul, boogaloo, funk and more, and he wants it to bring people together and to reflect the richness of life.

Dr. Lonnie Smith performs at The Side Door, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme, on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8:30 p.m. $55. 860-434-0886 or thesidedoorjazz.com.