DNCE At The Dome At The Oakdale

You have to commend Joe Jonas for forming DNCE and subsuming his star name after the Jonas Brothers and after his 2011 solo record. DNCE is a lot like what you've heard Jonas do before. But it's a band with three other musical personalities. It's funk-tinged pop, with electronic touches, shout-along choruses, dance grooves and a fair bit of sex-centric songs.

You may have heard "Take By the Ocean" and "Toothbrush," which could be mistaken for Maroon 5 if you weren't paying close attention. DNCE's tunes fit right in next to Bruno Mars, Fitz and the Tantrums, toggling between stripped-down disco grooves and explosive refrains. There are also sad-pretty acoustic-ish songs in the Shawn Mendes mold.

DNCE takes the stage at The Dome @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.