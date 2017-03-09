DMX To Bring Its Raw Emotion To Toad's

New York rapper DMX is a mix of redemption and transgression. He's had his run-ins with the law, but he's also spent time pursuing a career as a preacher. He's perhaps slightly more misogynistic than most rappers, in certain early settings, but he's also said that he reads the Bible every day. (His homophobia is retrograde, too.)

He still writes his rhymes out on paper. A recent asthma-related, near-death experience only furthered his drive, sending him to do benefits for law enforcement and first responders. His long success has, in its own strange way, made him humble about what he has that his fans might not.

DMX, sometimes known as simply "X," is gruff-voiced and animated, but he's also a surprisingly emotional performer, one who takes his role as a spiritual searcher seriously. Don't be surprised if DMX turns pastor before too long. If a lot of rappers make a show out of being tough, DMX also shows his soft side, often choking up in interviews, overcome with feelings of gratitude and devotion. "If you know God is working in your life, shout it," goes the opening line of "Shout It," a gospel-rap bit of sermonizing about faith, joy, intention, and salvation. As one of his song says, "X Gon' Give It To Ya."

DMX takes the stage at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Saturday, March 18, 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $40. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.