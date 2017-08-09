In A Big Year, DJ Khaled Stops At Mohegan

DJ Khaled's collaboration with Rihanna, "Wild Thoughts," released in mid-June, could be the slow-burn tune of late-summer 2017.

It's a sultry jam, with lots of steamy and graphic lyrics in the uncensored version and a sample of Carlos Santana's unmistakable guitar tone. The song is from Khaled's 10th album, "Grateful," which features guest appearances by pretty much everyone —Beyonce, Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Migos, Future and many more. Khaled calls himself "the king of the anthems." And he does crank them out.

Now a new father, Khaled is an outspoken proud papa. He also launched his own Nike Air Jordan collaboration over the summer.

It's a big year for Khaled. He's not a hippie, but he's a vocal proponent of love and positivity as the key forces, so even if you somehow don't find yourself swayed by his barrage of hits, you might find his message to be one you can sign on for.

DJ Khaled plays at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. $35 to $55. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.