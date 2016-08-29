Stronger, Deeper Dinosaur Jr. At College Street

If you've ever been to a Dinosaur Jr. show, you might still be able to dial up the sound of J. Mascis' guitar — creamy, distorted, dry and loud, it's like getting bashed over the head with a twin-size mattress — in your head.

I can. In 1993, the Amherst, Mass., trio played to gatherings of hippies and punks at northeastern colleges and smallish clubs, behind the release of "Where You Been." The volume was disgusting, disorienting, unwelcoming and also sort of beautiful. (The band sold its own brand of ear plugs, which came in a fluorescent green case.)

"It was an unspoken agreement, between J. and [bassist] Lou [Barlow] especially, but I agreed, too," drummer Murph says. "It was just kind of the ultimate statement: Not only are we not going to be polite and turn down within reason, volume-wise, we're going to be, like, SO loud. It really was a conscious effort: Screw everybody, man, this is how we are, and if you don't like it, tough."

By that point, Dinosaur Jr. had already been around for nearly a decade, though its original lineup (Mascis, Barlow and Murph) had already splintered; Barlow was fired in 1989, and Mike Johnson was playing bass on tour.

Barlow, who went on to form Sebadoh, returned in 2005. Since then, Dinosaur Jr.'s three founding members have been together longer than the first go-round (roughly 1984-89), and the band's recorded output, remarkably, is stronger and deeper. "Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not," Dinosaur Jr.'s 11th studio album (its fourth since 2007), was released earlier this year.

Dinosaur Jr. plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with Cloud Nothings opening.

"All they were listening to at that point was thrash," Murph says. "They were very strict about their musical tastes, to the point where I found it to be almost oppressive. I was the guy who wanted to mix it up, and they were like, 'No, it's gotta be this!' Really stringent." The volume, he says, was part of that strict ethic: "This is how it's gotta be, no matter what."

Mascis is an Amherst lifer. Barlow moved to Westfield, Mass., from Michigan when he was 12, while Murph's family relocated from Greenwich to Amherst in 1980, when he was in high school.

"The first thing I noticed was what a hippie town it was," Murph says. "There were kids in town playing bongos and forming drum circles. In Connecticut, we definitely didn't have that where I grew up."

Dinosaur Jr.'s early heaviness, Murph adds, was "a reaction to all that stuff that was exclusive to Amherst. J. and Lou felt that a lot."

The hippie/punk divide existed within the band itself.

"I was kind of a hippie-punk," Murph says. "I remember going to a show with J. and a girlfriend of his at Irving Plaza in New York City. It was Minor Threat and MDC [Million Dead Cops]. I was into drinking beer and smoking weed, but those guys were completely straight-edge."

At one point, Minor Threat frontman Ian MacKaye stopped the show.

"He starts preaching: 'You shouldn't do that to your bodies. It's not cool.' He's super-straight-edge, and I'm on the balcony with a beer and a joint. It was a direct thing in the band. It definitely created some tension."

Looking at Dinosaur Jr. tour schedules from the late '80s, one notices: The band had a presence in the Netherlands, Germany, the U.K., Australia and elsewhere. Other countries, it seems, appreciated the band before we did.

"It was the energy," Murph says. "We were loud and really sloppy. We were still kind of learning how to play. I think people [in the U.S.] were more concerned with packaging and refinement, and they were into that raw energy. ... People here were like, 'Uhhh, I think you need to practice a little more.'"

Recording sessions for "Give a Glimpse" took place in Mascis' basement studio. "When we first started, [Mascis] didn't really have a lot of songs," Murph says. "Once we started recording, the floodgates opened, and all of a sudden ideas just started flowing."

Mascis wrote nine of the 11 songs on "Give a Glimpse" (Barlow contributed two: "Love Is..." and "Left/Right"). He phrases vocal melodies like George Harrison, emphasizing the offbeats (think: "I Want To Tell You," "Taxman" or half a dozen others). Some melodies are exceedingly pretty, and there's weariness in his delivery; "Where's my time, where we met, where I find, right in line," Mascis sings on the bridge of "Be a Part," before a chiming guitar solo, "The space to shine is all a blip, and so am I."

Mascis and Barlow are introverts. Murph, the extrovert, acts as the mediator.

"I kind of let myself get put in that role, but also I'm just a super-outgoing person," he says. "I met these two people who are super-introverted. I just felt like it was my job to bridge that gap, because I was like, 'What's wrong with these guys?' I'm the opposite."

All three band members live in Western Massachusetts. (Barlow, who lived in Los Angeles for nearly two decades, moved to Greenfield more than a year ago.) The proximity makes it easier to record, Murph says, but it doesn't mean they hang out regularly.

"It's funny: I thought with Lou moving back that we would start practicing at regular intervals, but it actually hasn't changed at all," Murph says. "It's the same as when Lou lived in L.A. If anything, we meet less now that we're all in the same radius."

But why the current streak? What's different now that allows Mascis, Barlow and Murph to work together without conflict, and why is the music stronger than ever?

"We have a manager who's really good," Murph says. "He wants us to stay around and work. He's become an integral part of the band. He and J. have become business guys together."

The second reason: family.

"J. and Lou now have kids, so it has really changed," Murph says. "Now it's like our jobs. We have to do this. We're not just going out to see what happens. It's a totally different focus."

DINOSAUR JR. performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m., with Cloud Nothings opening. Tickets are $28-$30. collegestreetmusichall.com