Glam Pop's The Dig To Play At BAR

New York quartet the Dig released "Bloodshot Tokyo," its third full-length album, late last year. The band plays sophisticated glam pop with a saturated sound — part Harry Nilsson, part T. Rex. Piano chords get paired with twinkling guitars, minimal drums, beefy, bottomed-out bass and falsetto hooks.

The Dig has a gift for scuffed-up synth bass sounds and dinky keyboard tones used to advance a catchy melodic nugget. One gets the feeling the band is just millimeters away from making a dance record, but there's a pleasant reserve and sleepiness that keeps these songs from erupting in fizzy party mode. There are a lot of songs about love on the band's new record, but they're not necessarily love songs. Maybe more like almost-in-love or almost-out-of love songs. One track is called "Tired Of Love." Urbane fatigue is a dominant mood. "If it's love that you are after, you gotta find it on your own," goes a line on another track. But emotional chill is balanced by the faith that good style makes up for bad feelings. This is the first show on a string of dates for the band.

The Dig plays a free show at BAR, 254 Crown St., New Haven, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. 203-495-1111, barnightclub.com.