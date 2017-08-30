Punk Duo Diet Cig At The Ballroom

Balancing youthful angst, delicate sensitivity and a keen sense of humor is a difficult trick for a songwriter. Diet Cig frontwoman Alex Luciano manages to pull it off nicely in her songs about late-teen hook-ups, claustrophobic social circles, garden-variety awkwardness, sexual boundaries, and other people's annoying good intentions.

The first song on the band's new record, "Swear I'm Good At This," their debut full-length, includes details about going out with someone who has the same first name and the weirdness of calling their name — your own name — out in moments of passion. The band — a duo, with Luciano on vocals and guitars and Noah Bowman on drums — can bring to mind heavy-poppy bands like Waxahatchee, Belly and the Blake Babies.

The pair met in New Paltz, New York, and have since relocated to Brooklyn. Their sound is fuzzy, overdriven, hopped-up and hyper. Periodically Luciano sings about food — tacos, ice cream, cereal, and buying vegetables. Diet Cig play with energy and force. It's hard not to like them.

Diet Cig plays at the Ballroom at the the Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 p.m., $12. 203-288-6400 and thespacect.com.