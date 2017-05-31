Jazzy Diana Krall At The Bushnell

Diana Krall is one of those singers — like Bing Crosby — who shapes the quiet, delicate dynamics into whole new shades of color with her voice.

Like an actor whose face is made for the silver screen, where a blink or a pout can speak volumes, hers is a voice that seems designed for the sensitive attention of a microphone. Fittingly, her new album is called "Turn Up the Quiet," and that hushed and understated aesthetic is in full effect. Krall sings with remarkably sensuous restraint. The recording feels so close and intimate, as if she only needs to whisper and the song will come across. It's jazzy and mellow. But Krall has done a similarly impressive trick performing pop standards, songs by the Carpenters, Joni Mitchell and the Eagles with the same cool understatement and hip minimalism that she applies to tunes by Duke Ellington and Cole Porter.

Diana Krall performs at The Bushnell's iconic William H. Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58.75 to $128.75. 860-987-5900, thebushnell.org.