Depeche Mode At Mohegan Sun

Depeche Mode formed in 1980, and it sounded a little like German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk at the time.

But Depeche Mode members are English, and they dialed back the robot shtick a little and added a hint of gloom. The band, which started as a quartet and became a trio, had crisp, minimal drum programming, keyboards that sounded like mechanized imitations of pipe organs or horn sections, and the occasional sound of low swarming below the burbling arpeggiations. Few bands have managed to reconcile the impulse to dance with the attitude of tight-lipped scowling.

But, beyond the style, Depeche Mode had songs and melodies. They made some of the best goth-tinged techno-pop ever, a sound that has come back stronger in its influence on subsequent generations of artists like Nine Inch Nails, La Roux, the Drums and others.

Depeche Mode released its 14th record, "Spirit," earlier this year. It sounds as if the band is sort of freaked out by the state of the world and politics.

Depeche Mode plays Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. $79 and up. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.