Def Leppard To Pour Some Sugar At Mohegan

Def Leppard's 1983 record "Pyromania" basically defines a certain strain of pop metal from the early MTV era. It was crunchy, hooky, aiming for the arena, vaguely androgynous, and yet somehow stinky with testosterone, too. Sort of silly, and sort of awesome. Def Leppard's real gift was in making metal-ish pop rock that was entirely commercial. The record was huge. More metal than Bon Jovi, less metal than Judas Priest. Their big hits were like a mix of Michael Jackson and AC/DC, as unlikely as that might sound.

Def Leppard turns 40 this year. The British band — from Sheffield, a city known for its steel industry — has weathered all kinds of hardships and tragedies over the years. Band members have died from alcohol abuse. Drummer Rick Allen lost an arm in a car accident. The band even re-recorded and re-released some of their '80s hits in an attempt to get a greater share of royalties from their record company. If you've got high-octane hair-metal '80s nostalgia, yes, Def Leppard will pour some sugar on you.

Def Leppard plays at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $129. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.