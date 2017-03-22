Decoda To Lead Chamber Masterclass At Hartt

Decoda is a creative chamber ensemble/collective that is known for its interactive performances and workshops. The group regularly collaborates with young musicians, leads sessions at schools, on the street and elsewhere, taking their music to correctional facilities, shelters and hospitals as well as to the concert hall.

The group is the first affiliate ensemble of Carnegie Hall. The agile and flexible collective is made up of virtuoso players and music activists. Sometimes they're a trio and sometimes they constitute a small orchestra. All of the founding members were focused on teaching and performance in their conservatory days. They decode music for the people in all kinds of settings. The group will have a two-day residency at the Hartt School as a part of the school's Garmany Chamber Music series. Decoda will lead masterclasses, hold an open rehearsal, a composers' seminar, all culminating in a performance.

Decoda performs at Millard Auditorium in the Hartt School, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. hartford.edu/hartt.