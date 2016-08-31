Declan O'Rourke At Stage One

Declan O'Rourke makes sleepy and mellow pop, with veins of folk, reggae, and '70s soft radio hits. He's got a soulful voice and an admirably unhurried vibe.

The singer and songwriter has attracted fans like Paul Weller, Ron Wood and the members of Snow Patrol. O'Rourke can bring to mind Rufus Wainwright, with his dramatic and rich delivery, and his taste for tender love songs.

One suspects that O'Rourke has studied up on velvety singers like Nat King Cole. The thrust of many of O'Rourke's songs seems to be that the world is a miraculous, confusing and sometimes sad but mostly beautiful place, and what better way to spend our brief time here than being in love. It's hard to argue with the position.

Listen to O'Rourke's song "Galileo (Someone Like You)" and it's easy to see why people like Josh Groban have recorded their own versions of the classic-sounding romantic tune.

Declan O'Rourke plays Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:45 p.m. $28. 203-25901036 and fairfieldtheatre.org.