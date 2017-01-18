Music

Datsik's Ninja Nation Tour At Webster Theater

Special To The Courant

Datsik is the stage name of bass music producer and DJ Troy Beetles. He took the name from his old Xbox Live gamer tag.

Beetles is from British Columbia, Canada, a generally deeply mellow place. But it's also a somewhat sun-deprived part of the country, so that might explain Datsik's dark sounds. He's an avowed Wu Tang Clan fan and his 2016 EP "Sensei" opens with a suitably exotic snippet of Japanese zither, which connotes dedication and focus before shifting into a forest of slicing robotic laser sounds and punishing beats.

Datsik seems to have a taste for flexed sounds used as rhythmic accents — like someone who's using a gnarly overdriven synth sound in the same way a DJ would cut and scratch on a turntable. Datsik has collaborated with dubstep and hip-hop artists, and his music is at that point of intersection between electronic music, hip-hop, a gamer aesthetic and horror movie soundtracks. It's a strange mix of ominous and hyper. If some producers like to stack on details in dizzying layers, Datsik has a surprising restraint, allowing the dredged textured of his bass sounds and the drive of the beats to propel many of his tracks without a lot else.

Datsik brings his Ninja Nation tour to the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. $25-$35. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.

