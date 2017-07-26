Dashboard Confessional At Foxwoods

Fans have been waiting a while for a new one from heartfelt emo alt-rockers Dashboard Confessional. The band, led by singer/songwriter Chris Carrabba, who was born in West Hartford, hasn't released a record of new material since 2009's "Alter the Ending." But Carrabba has been working on a new album for a while. Suffering, longing and sadness are often central themes. Still, the band's songs are often about triumphing over hardship or learning to view endurance as a form of victory.

Carrabba has said recently that he's most fond of Dashboard's first three records, and that in working on new material he may have unconsciously returned to the approach he had at the beginning — a focus on lyrics and not a lot of other outside opinions to sway his sense of direction.

Carrabba is 42 now, but he says he's still in touch with some of the core elements of teenage angst that drove much of his early songwriting — he's still trying to make sense of the world and figure out his place in it.

Dashboard Confessional and All-American Rejects perform at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up. foxwoods.com.