Music

Darius Jones Up Next In Monday Night Jazz Series

Special To The Courant

Darius Jones is an innovative alto saxophonist, composer and band leader.

He got his start in Virginia and has been playing with boundary-pushers in New York City for more than 10 years. Jones is willing to push his horn to get expressive smears and slurs, but he's a huge fan of long-time Ellington band member Johnny Hodges, one of the greatest alto players of all times, and Jones summons a glowingly warm tone that does Hodges justice.

Aside from the jazz pantheon, Jones draws influence from blues, classical and rock, playing in a trio format that can swerve into raw blasts or thoughtfully subdued colorations. Jones grew up in the Pentecostal church, feeling the spirit, and that fervor comes through in his wide-ranging music.

Darius Jones plays Monday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Hartford Jazz Society's ongoing summer jazz nights in Bushnell Park. Free. hartfordjazzsociety.com

