Cyrille Aimee At Infinity Hall

French singer Cyrille Aimee can move from gypsy jazz to Tin Pan Alley to pop. She has a gentle lilt to her voice paired with a careful enunciation. Aimee grew up in the village outside of Paris where Django Reinhardt spent the last years of his life. The guitarist's music permeates the place, with annual festivals and a stream of pilgrims devoted to the virtuoso.

Aimee started playing guitar a little before moving to vocals. With a mother from the Dominican Republic, Aimee learned Spanish in addition to the French and English that she learned as a child. She came to the U.S. when she was 20. Her singing is suited to an intimate setting. She's no jazz purist either, having made several online videos of popular songs — by Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and others — featuring her layered vocals and beatbox style percussive vocalizing assembled with looping pedals. (Aimee, who lives in New York City, has worked with saxophonist Joel Frahm, originally from West Hartford.) No matter what part of the jazz-pop continuum that Aimee is exploring, she always sounds and seems to be making music out of a deep sense of joy, which is as compelling as any stylistic tricks.

Cyrille Aimee plays at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m. $29 to $39. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.