Bassist Curtis Lundy At The Side Door

Bassist, composer and educator Curtis Lundy has played with the giants: Art Blakey, Idris Mohamed, Freddie Hubbard, Don Pullen, Barry Harris, Elvin Jones and a slew of others.

If that doesn't impress you, maybe the fact that one of his gospel arrangements was sampled by Kanye West and used in the song "Jesus Walks" will catch your attention. The foundational element of blues in jazz music is widely known and explored, but the influence of gospel and praise music is equally key.

Lundy's work making jubilant devotional music sheds light on the joyous and dignified feel of his playing in general. Lundy has worked in large groups with free-leaning improvisers and in intimate small-group settings as a sideman. Lundy plays with an assurance, control and swing.

The Curtis Lundy Quartet comes to The Side Door, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme, Friday, Dec. 23, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 860-434-0886 and thesidedoorjazz.com.