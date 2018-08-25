Wolf Parade At The Space Ballroom

Indie rock fans can totally be forgiven for not being able to keep track of all the bands with “wolf” in their names. There’s Wolf Eyes, Wolfmother, Wolf Alice and more. Perhaps it’s a meaningless bit of praise, but Wolf Parade is definitely one of the best wolf bands out there. The band operates out of Montreal, Quebec, but many of the members are from British Columbia, on the west coast, so they’re sort of pan-Canadian.

Wolf Parade took several years off at the start of this decade, and it released new music last year with “Cry Cry Cry,” its fourth album and first in seven years. The record includes the powerful single “Valley Boy,” which seems to be about legendary fellow Canadian Leonard Cohen. Frontman Spencer Krug sings with a pleasing mix of gravitas and playfulness.

Wolf Parade can sometimes sound like the National or Arcade Fire, if those bands didn’t take themselves quite so seriously. But that’s not to say that Krug and crew are a barrel of laughs. “This dream of life will break your heart, over and over,” he sings on “Incantation.” The record title, “Cry Cry Cry,” was sort of a reaction to 2016, a year of many artistic deaths and much political darkness.

Wolf Parade plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $35. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com