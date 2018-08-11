Free WimBash Fest At Elm City's Veterans Memorial Park

Doug Wimbish is a Connecticut musical treasure. People know him primarily for his role in the band Living Colour, but the Hartford-born Wimbish left his mark on innovative rhythmic-centric music long before anyone had heard of “Cult of Personality.” Wimbish played on some legendary early rap records by the Sugarhill Gang and he also made his way over to London in the ‘80s, working on instrumental producer Andrian Sherwood’s genre-jumping abstract urban-dub project African Headcharge.

Connecticut Concert Calendar »

Karsten Staiger Doug Wimbish Doug Wimbish (Karsten Staiger)

Wimbish has supplied the world with some fat and beefy bass lines. Now, with the help of a bunch of his musician friends, Wimbish is working to provide young Connecticut musicians with the resources they need to learn and grow in the field, namely with instruments. Wimbish has been hosting and organizing these WimBash events for years, and this one will benefit the New Haven Public Schools. It’s not hard to find all kinds of evidence that suggests studying music can change the brain and outlook of young people. It teaches all kinds of skills and allows for interaction with all kinds of people, across generations and socioeconomic demographics.

The 2018 WimBash features Living Colour’s Corey Glover and Will Calhoun, along with Wimbish. Also on the bill are Funky Dawgz Brass Band, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Unlocking the Truth, Kyle Ward, Mystic Seahorse, Marcus Machado, and many more. The free event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, Long Wharf Drive, New Haven.