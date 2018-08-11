Warren G is a name that is equated with G-Funk, the genre of post-gangsta rap that drew on classic funk, injecting a suave glassy-eyed mellowness into a sound that had been more boisterous and aggressive.

Warren G went to elementary school with Snoop Dogg. He rolled with Nate Dogg in the parks and football fields. The three started a trio, 213, making demos and worked to impress with his already famous older step-brother, Dr. Dre of NWA.

Warren G grew up in Long Beach and moved to Compton. Warren G was introduced to the world, mainly, on Dr. Dre’s landmark 1992 record “The Chronic.” He participated in what are essentially anthems of hip-hop, not just of hip-hop but of American popular music of the ‘90s, a style that was as defining of the era as was something like grunge. Fans and students of Dr. Dre’s Death Row label know that Warren G was instrumental in bringing many of the label’s key artists into wider attention. (A new G-Funk documentary tells the story.)

But Warren G was a giant on his own. Listen to his classic 1994 track “Regulate,” with its expert use of smooth samples. Warren G is a legend of West Coast rap. He’s the rare humble operator in a field of chest-thumpers.

See Warren G at Infinity Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford, on Friday, Aug. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $54. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.