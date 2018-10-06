Recent Concert Announcements: John Legend, Shinedown At The Casinos

John Legend ($75-$253) brings his Christmas show to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Nov. 24, followed by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness ($35.50) on Feb. 22. Tickets for both shows go on sale Oct. 5. foxwoods.com

Laurel Canyon ($24-$39), an acoustic tribute to CSNY, comes to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 7, followed by Big Eyed Phish ($19-$34), a Dave Matthews Band tribute group, on Feb. 2. The Glenn Miller Orchestra ($39-$54) will perform an afternoon concert at Infinity Hall Norfolk on Dec. 15, followed by KICK, the INXS Experience ($29-$39) on Jan. 18, and Dar Williams ($34-$54) on Jan. 25. Infinityhall.com

Shinedown ($38.50-$58.50) hits Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on March 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 5. ticketmaster.com

TTNG ($16-$18) plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Oct. 13, followed by Tokyo Police Club ($20) on March 9. spaceballroom.com

Trumpeter and bandleader Charles Tolliver ($15-$25) brings the new iteration of his Music Inc. quartet to the Polish National Home in Hartford on Nov. 9 for the Hartford Jazz Society’s Fall Concert. hartfordjazzsociety.com

The Lee Konitz Quartet ($45) plays The Side Door in East Lyme on Oct. 19 and 20. thesidedoorjazz.com

Elizabeth and the Catapult performs at New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Nov. 19. The concert is free with RSVP ($5 at the door). Wild Yawp ($20) plays the club on the next night, Nov. 20, followed by Muck and the Mires ($10-$12) on Dec. 8. cafenine.com.

Sean Paul ($35) comes to Toad’s Place in New Haven on Oct. 21, followed by Deep Banana Blackout ($20-$25) on Nov. 21, Chris Webby’s ($22-$25) annual Black Friday show on Nov. 23, Felly ($30) on Nov. 24, and John Valby’s XXX-mas show ($15-$20) on Dec. 22. toadsplace.com.

The Motet ($27-$30) plays Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse on Dec. 29. fairfieldtheatre.org.