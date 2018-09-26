Recently Announced Concerts: Dave Matthews, Martin Barre, Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

The Dave Matthews Band ($95-$115) will head to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Dec. 2, on the heels of two nights at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. 2Cellos ($39-$69) plays the arena on April 5. mohegansun.com

Jonathan Edwards ($40-$55) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 13, followed by former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre on Oct. 21. Infinityhall.com

Lil Durk ($30-$80) plays the Webster Theater in Hartford on Nov. 10. webstertheater.com

Latin trap artist Anuel AA ($75-$185) comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Nov. 18. The ‘80s hair metal radio-hit jukebox musical Rock of Ages comes to Foxwoods’ Fox Theater April 5 through 7 in 2019. foxwoods.com

Jah9 and the Dub Treatment ($15) play Toad’s Place in New Haven on Sept. 30, followed by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ($40) on Oct. 10, Derez DeShon ($20-$24) on Nov. 16, and Bas ($20-$22) on Nov. 20. toadsplace.com

The Swirlies ($15) play Space Ballroom in Hamden on Oct. 4, followed by Peter Mulvey on Nov. 29 and Priests ($10-$12) at the venue’s Front Room at on Dec. 7. spaceballroom.com

The Schizophrenics ($8-$10) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Nov. 6, followed by Ward Hayden & the Outliers (formerly Girls, Guns & Glory) play a free show (with RSVP/or $5 at the door) on Dec. 17. cafenine.com

The Nathan Bowles Trio ($10-$12) plays the State House in New Haven on Nov. 9, followed by surf rock legends the Ventures ($29-$39) playing a Very Ventures Christmas on Dec. 7. statehousepresents.com

Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse will host Bronze Radio Return ($20-$23) on Feb. 22. fairfieldtheatre.org