Recently Announced Concerts: Cher, Iggy Azalea, Julian Marley

Cher ($48-$500) will perform in Springfield at the MassMutual Center on April 30. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 14. massmutalcenter.com

Iggy Azalea ($29-$49) will bring her Bad Girls Tour to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 14. mohegansun.com

Myles Kennedy hits the Webster Theater in Hartford on Nov. 23. webstertheater.com

Julian Marley and the Uprising play Toad’s Place in New Haven on Oct. 11, followed by Keller Williams, playing a solo set and one with his PettyGrass ($27.50-$30) on Dec. 14. toadsplace.com

Kane Brown ($29.50-$49.50) heads to the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Feb. 22. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 14. oakdale.com

Sun Parade ($15-$29) returns to Hartford’s Infinity Hall on Oct. 7, followed by Josh Ritter ($39-$54) on Dec. 20. Tusk ($35-$54), a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Nov. 2, followed by the Whiffenpoofs ($29-$34) on Dec. 9. infinityhall.com/events

Bridge St. Live in Collinsville will host Marcia Ball ($30-$40) on Oct. 7, followed by Sue Foley ($20-$30) on Oct. 21. 41bridgestreet.com

Pianist Fred Hersch plays a free show at UConn’s von der Mehden Recital Hall in Storrs on Oct. 5. events.uconn.edu.

The Shacks ($10) will play Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Sept. 28. Spaceballroom.com

Houndmouth ($25-$30) heads to the College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Nov. 10. collegestreetmusichall.com

David Archuleta ($35-$38) hits Fairfield Theater Company’s Warehouse on Dec. 18. fairfieldtheatre.org

Singer Jane Monheit ($48) performs at the Kate in Old Saybrook, on Oct. 6. katharinehepburntheater.org

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th anniversary with its Opening Night Gala Concert on Sept. 22 at Springfield Symphony Hall. The event will feature music by an all-American list of composers: George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, and Leonard Bernstein. springfieldsymphony.org.