Recently Announced Concerts: Avett Brothers, Joan Baez, Lil Baby

The Avett Brothers ($35-$75) play UConn’s Jorgensen Music Hall in Storrs on Oct. 23. jorgensen.uconn.edu.

Joan Baez performs songs off her new album “Whistle Down The Wind” at the Shubert Theater in New Haven on Sept. 12. shubert.com.

Lil Baby ($35) plays Toad’s Place in New Haven on Sept. 2, followed by Wifisfuneral ($25-$30) on Sept. 20, Drake Bell ($20-$25) on Sept. 21, and Borgore ($25-$30) on Sept. 23. toadsplace.com

Wavves and Beach Fossils ($22-$25) play New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Oct. 27. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Beach Boys will play a free show at the Big E in West Springfield on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of premium reserved seats ($29) go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. thebige.com

Starman — A Tribute to David Bowie ($19-$39) comes to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Sept. 28, followed by the Cast of Beatlemania ($39-$59) on Jan. 5. Beau Bolero — The Premier Steely Dan Tribute Band ($29-$44) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Nov. 24, followed by Gary Hoey and His Ho-Ho Hoey Christmas Show ($24-$39) on Dec. 2. infinityhall.com

Red Molly ($20) heads to Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Sept. 5, followed by Eyehategod ($22-$25) on Sept. 12, Algiers ($12-$14) on Sept. 19, and Pacific Northwest indie-rock icon and DIY label visionary Calvin Johnson ($10-$12) on Oct. 16, Big Data on Oct. 21 and Cursive ($20-$22) on Nov. 9. spaceballroom.com.

Live Dead & Riders ‘69 (featuring members of the Grateful Dead, Ratdog, and Jefferson Starship) will perform at Hamden’s Space Ballroom on Oct. 30. The group plays Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater on Nov. 2. premierconcerts.com

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers. More things to do here. (The Hartford Courant) (The Hartford Courant)

Mychildren Mybride play the Webster Theater in Hartford on Nov. 2, followed by Whitechapel bringing its “This Is Exile” 10th Anniversary tour on Nov. 5, and Waterparks on Nov. 11. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 17. webstertheater.com

Kosha Dillz plays New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Oct. 29. The show is free with R.S.V.P. or $5 at the door. cafenine.com

The ongoing series “This Is It!” — complete piano works of Neely Bruce, — continues at Wesleyan’s Crowell Music Hall in Middletown on Oct. 7. The concert is free. And the Navaratri Festival, featuring Indian music and dance will run from Oct. 11 through Oct. 14 on the campus of Wesleyan University. String quartet ETHEL will perform with Robert Mirabal ($28) at Crowell on Oct. 26. wesleyan.edu/cfa

Brother Joscephus ($28) plays Fairfield Theater Company’s StageOne on Nov. 23. fairfieldtheater.org.