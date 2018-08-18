Festive, Effervescent Sweet Crude At Space Ballroom

Sweet Crude is a group of New Orleans musicians, a six-piece that took shape organically, with bits of synth pop, plenty of percussion grooves and a hint of Cajun flavor blended into its sound.

It’s festive and effervescent. The drive and pulse of marching-band music is built into their songs — think Fleetwood Mac “Tusk” and Tune-yards. But the retro keyboard lines add an interesting singing hum to what can sometimes sound like a percussion ensemble morphed into a pop band. There’s fiddle, too — on top of the bells, shakers, tom-toms, woodblocks and vocal harmonies.

Fans of Arcade Fire might hear a connection to Sweet Crude. The band works to keep Louisiana’s roots alive by singing in French much of the time. Expect dancing, crowd-participation hand-clapping, sing-alongs and exuberant stomping.

Sweet Crude plays at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. $12. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com