Fill Your Summer With 13 Weeks Of Nonstop Concert Hopping

You’re a Connecticut music fan. You have an open mind, a sturdy bank account and lots of free time. How will you spend your summer?

Some shows — Kendrick Lamar in Hartford, say — don’t require much thought; buy the ticket and go. Music festivals, too: I just assume you’ll be there. (This year’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas lineup looks particularly promising.) And fill up on as much jazz as possible.

Other decisions require feedback from someone you (hopefully) trust. Use this list like a mixtape, one with builds, dips, transitions and some sort of narrative running through it. There’s an attack plan for every week, and efforts were made to cover the whole state. Have fun.

Autumn de Wilde The Decemberists return to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 8. The Decemberists return to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 8. (Autumn de Wilde)

June 7 to 13

Start slow with low-key singer-songwriter Mishka (performing in a duo) at Stage One in Fairfield (June 7). Head to New Haven for either the Decemberists’ new electro-pop streak (College Street Music Hall, June 8) or go hear the Julian Casablancas-fronted Voidz (Toad’s Place, June 8).

Andrew McMahon returns to Hartford (Webster Theater, June 9); so does Logic (Xfinity Theatre, June 10) and David Crosby (Infinity Hall, June 10). Maybe they’ll convene for an after-hours jam.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Rhiannon Giddens performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on June 20. Rhiannon Giddens performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on June 20. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

June 14 to 20

Get your power pop fix with The Posies and The Shellye Valauskas Experience (with guitarist Dean Falcone) at StageOne (June 14). Kurt Vile destroyed College Street Music Hall last time around; he’ll return this week (June 15).

Noodle-dance to the New Mastersounds in Hartford (Infinity Hall, June 17), then ska it up in New Haven with the Toasters (June 18). Dua Lipa postponed her June 20 show in Wallingford, which frees you up for either Rhiannon Giddens (Ridgefield Playhouse) or Philly rock band mewithoutYou (Space Ballroom).

Owen Sweeney The Dave Matthews Band returns to Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on June 23. The Dave Matthews Band returns to Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on June 23. (Owen Sweeney)

June 21 to 27

The Sea The Sea at Cafe Nine brings much-needed Thursday-night (June 21) folk into your life; further north, guitarist Quinn Sullivan gets the blood flowing at Infinity Hall in Norfolk (June 21). Sad fans: Emo Night Brooklyn returns to the Webster Underground in Hartford (June 22).

Saturday (June 23) is for either The Neighbourhood at College Street or Dave Matthews at Xfinity Theatre (I’m guessing there’s probably not much fan overlap there).

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times U2 plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 3. U2 plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 3. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

June 28 to July 4

Singer-songwriter Tim Barry used to front the punk band Avail; hear his rootsier solo work at the Space Ballroom (June 28). Friday night’s (June 29) a toss-up between Blessid Union of Souls (Infinity Hall) or Sam Hunt (Xfinity Theatre) in Hartford; prog-metal trio King’s X at Toad’s Place in New Haven; or Barenaked Ladies (Mohegan Sun) or Reba McEntire (Foxwoods) at the casinos.

(Give it to Hunt, simply because Maren Morris is opening.) Get intimate with Tokyo rockers The Molice at 33 Golden Street in New London (June 30, with Connecticut band the Right Offs opening). Oh, and U2 is at Mohegan Sun on July 3.

Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 6. The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 6. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

July 5 to 11

The sprawling soul-stew of the Tedeschi Trucks Band (Xfinity Theatre, July 6) is always fun, but so are The Doobie Brothers and a Walter Becker-less (RIP) Steely Dan (Mohegan Sun, July 6). There’s an indoor/outdoor Heavy Folk Fest (July 7) at Cherry Street Station in Wallingford, with lots of local steampunk, progressive folk and metal starting at 3 p.m. German guitarist Uli Jon Roth (remember the Scorpions?) melts faces on Sunday at Infinity Hall in Hartford (July 8).