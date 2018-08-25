Stevie Wonder To Play MGM Springfield

Stevie Wonder got his start with Motown, when he was Little Stevie Wonder, a wonder of a child star, playing harmonica and singing irresistible soul hits. But he remained wonderful, maybe even more so, as his musical talent and spiritual vision seemingly began to outpace the scope of the label.

Starting in the early ‘70s he released an astounding string of genius-level albums: “Music of My Mind” and “Talking Book” (both released in 1972), and “Innervisions” (1973), culminating in his triple-album opus “Songs in the Key of Life” from 1976, a must-have record that includes timeless tunes “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Pastime Paradise” and a lot more. Wonder is a songwriting giant who — like Joni Mitchell — brings jazz, poetry and a sophistication that is easily masked by his melodic appeal and his magnetism as a performer. We might think of Wonder as a master of the love song — “My Cherie Amour,” “I Love Every Little Thing About You,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You” — and he is. Wonder’s love songs are more than just love songs about romance, though; he’s often hinting at the spiritual power — the healing power — of love.

And yet Wonder wrote some of the most heartbreaking songs about lost love, too. “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer,” from 1971, is beautiful, but sad, too. The same could probably be said of the triumphant and majestic “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” which suggests a kind of transcendent yearning and hope even in the midst of an emotional emptiness. One could go on and on: Wonder’s use of the Moog synthesizer is probably unparalleled in pop music, and the way that he matched unusual timbres and textures with the appropriate song setting remains remarkable.

And then there’s Wonder’s activism and his ability to address poverty, injustice, hatred and war in genuinely moving ways. Wonder took a knee in solidarity with NFL players protesting police violence last year. He remains radiant even in times of despair.

See Stevie Wonder at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield, on Sat., Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $147 to $515. centerspringfield.com.