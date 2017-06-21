Lorde, Farruko Coming To Connecticut Casinos

Lorde's 2018 North American Tour ($49-$89) arrives at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Lucinda Williams ($66-$99) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., followed by the Rippingtons ($49-$69) on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Mary Chapin Carpenter ($84-$109) on Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy ($44-$64) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., followed by the Subdudes ($39-$59) on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Farruko ($48-$68) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Prince Royce ($55-$95) on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.; Best of the 90's ($65-$105), featuring Bobby Brown, Tone Loc, Mark Morrison, Crystal Waters, DJ Kook and Robin S, on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Daddy Yankee ($58-$150) on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Gente de Zona ($65) hits the Fox Theater at Foxwoods on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. foxwoods.com

Four Year Strong ($19-$21) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., with Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale and Life Lessons opening, followed by Blind Pilot ($18-$20) on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the free Summer Jam for a Cause on June 23 at 5 p.m., followed by G. Love & Special Sauce ($27-$30) on Aug. 20; Melvin Seals & JGB ($38) on Oct. 20; Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene ($48) on Oct. 24; and the Manhattan Transfer ($65) on Nov. 2. StageOne welcomes David Ryan Harris ($25) on Sept. 14, followed by Son Little ($25) on Sept. 19. fairfieldtheatre.org

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey ($75) perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on July 16 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Kingdom of Giants ($13-$15) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., with Afterlife and Kriminals opening. webstertheater.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven presents Aurelio Voltaire and Bella Morte ($12-$15) on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m., followed by Rudeyna and Sub-Urban ($5) on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m.; and Fiction with Black River Union ($5-$7) on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Tiny Ocean and Indigo Soul ($10) play the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on July 7 at 8 p.m., followed by the Castlefield Trio ($10) on July 8 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org