CT Concert Announcements: Reba McEntire At Foxwoods, Sorority Noise In Hamden

Reba McEntire ($65-$125) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on June 29-30 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

nothing,nowhere. ($15) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on March 3 at 8 p.m., with Shinigami, Jay Vee and Lil Lotus opening, followed by The Low Anthem ($12-$15) on March 7 at 8 p.m., with Mega Bog; and Sorority Noise ($16-$20) on April 3 at 7:30 p.m., with Remo Drive and Jelani Sei. manicpresents.com

The Joint Chiefs ($22-$37) host an album release party at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., with the Carleans opening, followed by CCR tribute Green River ($24-$34) on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.; and Enter the Haggis ($34-$49) on March 3 at 8 p.m. Who’s Next ($24-$44) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Taj Mahal ($59-$89) on June 1 at 8 p.m.; and Average White Band ($39-$65) on June 30 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Boombox ($15-$18) on Jan. 21 at 9 p.m., followed by Turnover ($19-$22) on March 25 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Funky Dawgz Brass Band (free, $5 with RSVP) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., followed by Lola Pistola ($8-$10) on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m.; and Jon Dee Graham (free, $5 with RSVP) on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m., with Ben de la Cour. cafenine.com

Jonathan Richman performs at StageOne in Fairfield on March 1, with drummer Tommy Larkins, followed by O-Town (March 4) and Matador! Soul Sounds (March 18). fairfieldtheatre.org

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford welcomes Disco Biscuits tribute Sorry If You Don’t ($7-$10) on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m., followed by Goose ($12-$15) on Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com