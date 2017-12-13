CT Concert Announcements: David Byrne, Brit Floyd, Yanni

David Byrne ($48-$102) performs at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on March 9 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

Brit Floyd ($35-$45) celebrates 45 years of The Dark Side of the Moon at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on April 14 at 8 p.m., followed by Yanni ($35-$85) on May 11 at 7 p.m. oakdale.com

Steve Winwood ($35-$55) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on March 10 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Al Di Meola ($49-$74) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., followed by Keb’ Mo’ ($79-$109) on May 26 at 8 p.m. Vance Gilbert and Kerri Powers ($24-$34) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., followed by Phil Vassar ($59-$79) on March 8 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Great American Ghost ($12-$14) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Trevor Hall (March 2), followed by Buddy Guy (April 22). StageOne welcomes Big Mean Sound Machine (Jan 12); Masters of the Telecasters (Jan. 19); The Black Lilies (Jan. 26); Cris Jacobs (Feb. 16); Rachael Yamagata (Feb. 21); NRBQ (March 2); and Talking Heads tribute Start Making Sense (March 23). fairfieldtheatre.org

Hammydown ($5, free with RSVP) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m., followed by James Mauri and the Black River Stones ($5) on Feb. 9, with Fiction and Black River Union; and Robyn Hitchcock ($20-$25) on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

G.E. Smith and Billy Squier ($60) team up at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts the Blushing Brides ($20-$25) on March 16 at 8 p.m., followed by David Allan Coe ($35-$40) on May 15 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com