Concert Announcements: Jackson Browne, G. Love & Special Sauce

Jackson Browne & His Full Band ($38-$99) perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Comedian Kevin Hart ($86-$151) will appear at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on March 17 at 7 p.m. livenation.com

Dane Cook ($19-$59) does stand-up at COMIX Mohegan Sun in Uncasville on April 21 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Bad Bad Hats ($12) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Tiny Moving Parts ($13-$15) on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., with Mom Jeans and Oso Oso opening; Declan McKenna ($15) on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.; and Acid Mothers Temple ($15) on April 20 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

G. Love & Special Sauce ($27-$54) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Felly ($25-$30) on Dec. 30 at 9 p.m., followed by Jacob Sartorius ($25-$30) on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m., with Zach Clayton, Hayden Summerall and Luna Blaise opening; and Papadosio ($16-$20) on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m., with Aqueous opening. toadsplace.com

Emo Night Brooklyn ($10) takes place at the Webster Underground in Hartford on Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield hosts the Secret Sisters ($25) on May 16. fairfieldtheatre.org

Joey Sprinkles ($5) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 16 at 9 p.m., followed by Goodnight Blue Moon ($5) on Jan. 19 at 9 p.m., with Stefanie Austin and the Palomino Club; Aisha Burns ($8-$10) on Jan. 23 at 9 p.m.; and Jounce ($5, free with RSVP) on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com