Lorde's 'Melodrama' Tour Stops At Mohegan

On the heels of "Melodrama," her sophomore album, Lorde's 2018 North American Tour will arrive at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 7, according to a press release.

Tickets ($49-$89) go on sale beginning on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at mohegansun.com. Get on Lorde's email list for pre-sale tickets and early access.

"Melodrama," which was produced by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers, fun.), was released on June 16 across all digital platforms and traditional places to buy music. The album generated positive reviews in the New York Times and Pitchfork, where it received the coveted Best New Music designation.

Lorde 2018 Tour Dates

March 1: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

March 2: St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 3: Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March 5: Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

March 8: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 10: Portland, OR - Moda Center at the Rose Garden

March 12: Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

March 13: Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

March 14: Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

March 16: Glendale, CA - Gila River Arena

March 18: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

March 19: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 21: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

March 23: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

March 24: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Arena

March 25: Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 27: Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

March 28: Detroit, MI - Little Ceasars Arena

March 29: Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

March 31: Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 2: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 3: Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 4: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 6: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 7: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8: Washington D.C. - The Anthem

April 11: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 12: Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

April 14: Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

April 15: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena