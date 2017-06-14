Laid Back Festival Coming To Hartford

The Laid Back Festival ($32.50-$125), featuring Jackson Browne, Steve Winwood, Peter Wolf and Jaimoe's Jassz Band, celebrates the spirit of Gregg Allman at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. livenation.com

AC2 ($60-$100), an intimate evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, takes place at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Mutemath ($20-$22) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Oh Wonder ($20-$22) on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Clean Bandit ($25-$27) plays College Street on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m., followed by Iron & Wine ($35) on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., with John Moreland opening, and Slowdive ($25-$35) on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Bryson Tiller ($58-$78) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., followed by Tom Jones ($65-$105) on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Deer Tick ($22-$25) on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport hosts Alabama and Dwight Yoakam ($41-$104) on Sept. 10. ticketmaster.com

Tim Currie's Motown Review ($24-$44) arrives at Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 21 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Gavin DeGraw on Aug. 27. The Lone Bellow ($19-$39) performs in Hartford on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Junkies ($49-$64) play Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Chris Smither ($24-$34) on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Slaughter Beach ($10-$12) and Dog (Jake Ewald from Modern Baseball) perform at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., with Shannen Moser opening. Rebirth Brass Band ($25-$30) play the Ballroom on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m., followed by Diet Cig and Ratboys ($12) on Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m.; and Spafford ($15) on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Dragon Smoke ($35) on Sept. 8. StageOne hosts comedian Todd Barry ($29) on July 22, followed by Mishka ($25) on July 30 and Mason Jennings ($32) on Sept. 17. fairfieldtheatre.org

Cafe Nine in New Haven hosts Chris Barron ($17-$20) of the Spin Doctors on June 22, followed by Robbie Fulks ($15) on July 15 at 9 p.m., Willie Nile ($20-$25) on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m., Sarah Shook & the Disarmers ($10-$12) on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m., with Daphne Lee Martin opening, and Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys ($12-$15) on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

PigPen Theatre Co. plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m., with David Luning opening. manicpresents.com

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville welcomes Jonatha Brooke ($25-$35) on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

J.J. Grey and Mofro ($47.50) play the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on July 7 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Amos Lee ($38.50-$58.50) heads to the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown welcomes the Gage Brothers ($10) on June 23, followed by the Ben Rosenblum Trio ($20) on June 24; and Kerri Powers ($15) on June 30. All shows begin at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org