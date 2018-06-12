Recently Announced Concerts: Nicki Minaj and Future, Dickey Betts, Diana Krall

Nicki Minaj and Future ($86-$156) team up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

The Dickey Betts Band ($35-$55) plays the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Dave Mason and Steve Cropper. oakdale.com

Diana Krall performs at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. palacetheaterct.org

Stamford’s Alive@Five series at Columbus Park includes performances by Gavin DeGraw (June 28); Sean Kingston and Sammy Adams (July 12); Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Vertical Horizon (July 19); Lifehouse (July 26); and Neon Trees (Aug. 2). Wednesday Nite Live features the O’Jays (June 27); Joe Jackson (July 11); the Rascals (July 18); Dennis DeYoung (July 25); and Trombone Shorty (Aug. 1). Admission is $20; showtime is 5 p.m. stamford-downtown.com

Arlen Roth ($34-$49) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 26 at 8 p.m., followed by Jeff Pitchell’s Legends ($39-$59) featuring Michael Allman on Oct. 13; and Acoustic Alchemy ($34-$49) on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. Chicago tribute CTA ($44-$64) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by Tegan Marie ($19-$44) on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.; and Shawn Colvin ($44-$59) on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Webster Theater in Hartford presents Sleeping With Sirens ($22-$25) on July 13 at 7:30 p.m., with the Rocket Summer and Kulick. King 810 and Cane Hill ($16-$18) play the Webster Underground on July 31 at 6:30 p.m., with the Last Ten Seconds of Life opening, followed by Zao ($15-$20) on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m., with the Atlas Moth and Yashira; and the Glitch Mob ($25-$100) on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Amandla Band ($7-$10) will be at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on June 15 at 10 p.m., followed by O’K and the Night Crew ($7-$10) on June 16 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Miriam and Nobody’s Babies ($12) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on June 23 at 8 p.m. with Gotham Rockets, followed by House Of Waters ($12-$15) on Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.; Alash ($20-$25) on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m.; and Lloyd Cole ($25-$30) on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. cafenine.com

Thomas Dolby ($30) plays the State House in New Haven on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. statehousepresents.com