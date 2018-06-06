Recently Announced Concerts: Dweezil Zappa, Nas, Body/Head

Dawes ($27.50-$39.50) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m., followed by Dweezil Zappa ($28.50-$78.50) on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.; and I’m With Her ($35-$40) on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m., with the Brother Brothers opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Nas ($68-$158) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 20 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

WOLF! ($15) featuring Scott Metzger heads to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on July 27 at 8 p.m., followed by Swirlies ($15) on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., with Landing opening. manicpresents.com

Blac Rabbit ($15-$39) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 20 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Jonny Lang ($84-$119) on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.; and Yes tribute Awaken ($19-$44) on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Ana Popovic ($39-$59) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m., followed by Leftover Salmon ($39-$59) on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.; and Eric Hutchinson & the Believers ($29-$39) on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Kim Gordon’s Body/Head ($15) plays the State House in New Haven on July 21 at 8 p.m., with the Gunn-Truscinski Duo and Stefan Christensen opening, followed by Vapors of Morphine and Polluter ($17.20) on July 27 at 8 p.m. statehousepresents.com

Erin Rae (free with RSVP, $5 at door) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 9 at 8 p.m., followed by Brent Cowles (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on July 30 at 8 p.m., with RØY opening. cafenine.com

The East Rock Concert Series kicks off at mActivity Coffee House in New Haven with Kate Callahan, Kristen Graves, Miles & Mafale and Jeff Przech performing in the round on June 10 at 7 p.m. Subsequent performances take place on Sundays. Check mactivity.com/events-calendar for the full schedule.

Wise Old Moon re-upped its Twang Thursdays at Hog River Brewing Company in Hartford, beginning with a performance on June 7 and followed by Super Doppler (June 21), In the Chamber (June 28), Goodnight Blue Moon (July 19), Dharma Soul (July 26), Stefanie Austin & the Palomino Club (Aug. 2), River Run (Aug. 16), Ian Fitzgerald (Aug. 23) and Wise Old Moon’s return (Aug. 30). hogriverbrewing.com

StageOne in Fairfield hosts the English Beat ($58) on Oct. 13. fairfieldtheatre.org