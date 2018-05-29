Recently Announced Concerts: Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Florence + the Machine

Pitbull ($49-$69) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on June 28 at 8 p.m., followed by Christina Aguilera ($76-$126) on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.; and Florence + the Machine ($53.50-$93.50) on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. mohegansun.com

Beach House ($29-$35) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 24 at 8 p.m., with Ed Schrader’s Music Beat opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

WHY? ($18) plays its “Alopecia” record at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Brewer & Shipley ($19-$34) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers ($34-$49) on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Artimus Pyle Band ($39-$54) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 21 at 8 p.m., followed by the Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts ($29-$49) on July 25 at 8 p.m.; and Jonathan Edwards ($39-$59) on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Pamela Means ($15) on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., with That Virginia opening. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the Samples ($48) on Aug. 10, followed by Luna ($35) on Aug. 26; Jean Luc Ponty ($68) on Aug. 29; and the Alternate Routes acoustic ($28-$30) on Dec. 7 and electric ($28-$30) on Dec. 8. StageOne welcomes Holly Bowling ($17-$20) on Sept. 12 and Ana Popovic ($38) on Sept. 20. fairfieldtheatre.org

DJ Wuchon (Craig Brodhead of Turkuaz; $5) performs at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on June 1 at 8 p.m. archstreettavern.com