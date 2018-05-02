Recently Announced Concerts: Café Tacvba, Protohype, Tennis

Mexican alt-rock quartet Café Tacvba ($35) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Protohype ($20-$25) on May 24 at 8 p.m., with Stabby opening, followed by All That Remains ($20-$25) on June 2 at 6:30 p.m., with Eye on Attraction and Gears; and Eden ($20-$25) on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., with Sasha Sloan opening. toadsplace.com

Twiddle’s Mihali ($15-$20) heads to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on May 20 at 8 p.m., followed by the Breakfast ($15-$20) on June 15 at 8 p.m.; Tennis ($18) on June 17 at 8 p.m.; and mewithoutYou ($25) on June 20 at 8 p.m., with Tigers Jaw opening. spaceballroom.com

The Open Mic Big Stage Competition (free) takes place at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 1 at 8 p.m., followed by Journey tribute Voyage ($35-$54) on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.; John Mayall ($54-$69) on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.; and the High Kings ($39-$54) on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. Blessid Union of Souls ($24-$49) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 29 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Tab Benoit ($44-$74) on July 13 at 8:30 p.m.; and Van Halen tribute Completely Unchained ($19-$39) on Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Plot In You ($13-$15) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on June 16 at 6:30 p.m., with Greyhaven opening, followed by Emo Night Brooklyn ($10-$12) on June 22 at 9:30 p.m.; and Within The Ruins ($15-$17) on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m., with Phineas, Great American Ghost and Sentinels opening. webstertheater.com

Ryan White’s record release show (free with RSVP, $5 at door) takes place at Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 28 at 6 p.m., with James A.M. Downes, Pinfinger, Nothing Israel and John Lonesome opening, followed by Pearl Earl ($8-$10) on June 28 at 8:30 p.m.; Kinky Friedman ($25) on July 15 at 4 p.m.; and Cory Branan ($12-$15) on Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Lez Zeppelin ($38-$98) on Dec. 14-15. fairfieldtheatre.org

Anthony Gomes ($15-$25) plays Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on July 19 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

Confederate Railroad ($35-$39) heads to the Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com