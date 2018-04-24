Recently Announced Concerts: Zac Brown Band, Brian Wilson, Toots And The Maytals

The Zac Brown Band ($39.50-$99.50) returns to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. livenation.com

Brian Wilson ($55-$125) plays Christmas music at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. oakdale.com

Toots and the Maytals ($30-$40) perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

A Night of Funk & Soul ($68-$128) brings Kool & the Gang, Morris Day & the Time and Cameo to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on June 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Yes ($25-$40) on July 13 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Mullett ($22) heads to the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. oakdale.com

Good Old War ($16-$18) plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on June 2 at 7:30 p.m., with Juke Ross opening, followed by Pallbearer ($15) on July 26 at 8 p.m., with Spotlights and SUMOKEM opening. Tim Barry ($15) plays the front stage at the Space Ballroom on June 28 at 8 p.m., with Roger Harvey opening. spaceballroom.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes the Voidz ($25-$30) on June 8 at 9:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Nice Ones and Honey Talk ($15-$30) team up at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on May 26 at 8 p.m., followed by the Stone Foxes ($19-$29) on June 15 at 8 p.m.; Rolling Stones tribute Satisfaction ($29-$44) on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.; and the Nils Lofgren Acoustic Duo ($59-$74) on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Billy Powell and 1Church ($15-$30) bring gospel music to Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 27 at 5 p.m., followed by Keiko Matsui ($39-$64) on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy ($34-$59) on June 8 at 8:30 p.m.; and Arlo Guthrie ($89-$119) doing “Alice’s Restaurant” on Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

RITTZ ($25-$27) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on May 11 at 8 p.m., with Freeze Martian and Soul / Currency opening, followed by First Blood and Walls of Jericho ($15-$18) on June 8 at 6:30 p.m., with Sanction, Left Behind and Boundaries opening; and Angel Vivaldi ($13-$15) on July 20 at 6:30 p.m., with Hyvmine opening. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield hosts WOLF! ($28) featuring Scott Metzger on May 31, followed by Prisoners of 2nd Avenue ($32) with Jimmy Vivino, John Conte and Rich Pagano on Aug. 10. fairfieldtheatre.org

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog ($17-$20) heads to Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 10 at 9 p.m., followed by David Keenan (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on June 11 at 8 p.m.; Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin’ Stones (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on June 25 at 8 p.m.; Leti Garza ($12-$15) on Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m.; and Wayne Hancock ($15) on Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Jill Sobule ($50) performs two concerts at the Mark Twain House in Hartford on May 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. marktwainhouse.org

Ruben Studdard ($67) sings Luther Vandross at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on May 3 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org