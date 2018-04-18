Recently Announced Concerts: Halestorm, In This Moment, Australian Pink Floyd

Halestorm and In This Moment ($29-$39) co-headline at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

The Australian Pink Floyd Show ($25-$39.50) takes over the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Beres Hammond ($35) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by the Arlo Guthrie Family Band ($35-$75) on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The James Montgomery Band featuring Christine Ohlman ($25-$30) plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on June 29 at 8 p.m., with Cliff Goodwin and the Uptown Horns opening, followed by Wolf Parade ($30-$35) on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven hosts Cham ($15-$20) on May 17 at 9:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

The New Mastersounds ($24-$44) perform at Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Big Sam’s Funky Nation ($19-$34) on Aug. 23 at 8:30 p.m., with Funky Dawgz Brass Band opening; and

Tommy Emmanuel ($64-$79) on Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel ($44-$59) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 1 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the James Hunter Six ($29-$44) on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Youth in a Roman Field ($5) on May 22 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Miriam and Nobody’s Babies and Gotham Rockets ($12-$15) on June 23 at 9:30 p.m.; and War On Women (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on July 2 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com

Rittz ($25-$27) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on May 11 at 8 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the Chris Robinson Brotherhood ($35-$249) on July 22, followed by the Fab Faux playing “Rubber Soul” ($75) on Oct. 12 and “A Hard Day’s Night” ($75) on Oct. 13. fairfieldtheatre.org