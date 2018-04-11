Recently Announced Concerts: 5 Seconds Of Summer, 311, Jenny Lewis

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville hosts 5 Seconds Of Summer ($39.50-$59.50) on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

311 and The Offspring ($27.50-$80) pair up at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. livenation.com

Jenny Lewis ($30-$35) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 16 at 8 p.m., followed by the MC5’s 50th Anniversary Tour ($32-$37) on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Farruko ($45-$85) heads to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on May 18 at 8 p.m., with Lary Over opening, followed by Boy George and Culture Club with the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey ($35-$75) on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. foxwoods.com

Gratefully Yours ($12-$15) performs at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on May 4 at 8 p.m., followed by Have Mercy ($15) on June 12 at 7:30 p.m., with Kississippi, Gleemer and Super American; and JD McPherson ($20) on July 20 at 8 pm. spaceballroom.com

The New Haven Center for Performing Arts (NHCPA) presents First Flights, Last Mondays, a new series presenting local musicians at the Space Ballroom in Hamden. The first three shows include Chaser Eight, the Heavy Calm and Chroma (April 30); The Foresters, Mystic Seahorse and Julia Davis (May 28); and Erick Northrop, Matthew Bennet and Sal Nunz (June 25). Tickets are $8.

King’s X ($30) plays Toad’s Place in New Haven on June 29 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

New Park Brewing and Tone Wheel Music Group present Field Day ($20) on June 2 from noon to 10 p.m. at New Park Brewing in West Hartford, featuring performances by Kat Wright, Bella's Bartok, Root Shock, Wurliday, Blue Eyed Blackbird and SixFoxWhiskey. newparkbrewing.com

Indivisible Connecticut presents Songs of Despair & Hope ($20-$35) at Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 20 at 2:30 p.m. with performances by the Shinolas and friends. Manhattan Transfer ($69-$99) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., followed by Madeleine Peyroux ($49-$79) on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Nora Jane Struthers ($19-$29) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 10 at 7:30 p.m., followed by 10,000 Maniacs ($60-$80) on June 29 at 8 p.m.; and the Cast of Beatlemania ($39-$55) on July 7 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Weakened Friends (free with RSVP, $5 at door) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 14 at 8 p.m., with Bat House and Sarah Golley opening, followed by Boss Hog ($15) on June 8 at 9:30 p.m.; the Split Squad ($15) on June 9 at 9:30 p.m., with Dust Hat opening; Duncan Reid and the Big Heads ($15) on June 17 at 8:30 p.m., also with Dust Hat; the Sea the Sea ($10-$12) on June 21 at 8:30 p.m., with Josiah Johnson and Planes on Paper opening; and the Hot Club of Cowtown ($25-$30) on July 25 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes the Magpie Salute ($48) on July 21, followed by Donavon Frankenreiter ($35) on Aug. 15; and Keb’ Mo’ Solo ($75) on Aug. 24. fairfieldtheatre.org

The B-52s ($130) perform at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on June 5 at 8 p.m., followed by Ry Cooder ($89-$95) on June 6 at 8 p.m.; and Rhiannon Giddens ($47.50-$55) on June 20 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts Paula Cole and Jane Monheit ($49.50-$54.50) on May 25 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com