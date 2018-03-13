Logic, Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch Announce Hartford Dates

Logic ($25-$79.50) performs at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10 at 7 p.m., with special guests NF and Kyle, followed by Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch ($29.50-$99.50), with Nothing More and Bad Wolves opening on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. livenation.com

Erik B. & Rakim ($35) play the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on April 15 at 8 p.m, with Yo-Yo opening. oakdale.com

Men I Trust ($12) heads to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Magic Giant ($13-$15) on May 16 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Mr. Vegas ($20-$25) on April 26 at 9:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Backyard Music Series at Infinity Hall in Hartford hosts Cheem, Bonsai Trees and Queen Moo ($15-$34) on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton ($34-$54) perform at Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 4 at 8:30 p.m. Hayley Jane & The Primates ($19-$34) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on May 4 at 8 p.m, with James Maddock opening, followed by Graham Parker ($24-$34) on May 18 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Dangerous Summer ($17-$21) arrives at the Webster Underground in Hartford on April 25 at 7 p.m., with All Get Out and A Will Away opening, followed by Them Evils ($10-$13) on May 12 at 7 p.m.; and Black Tongue with Traitors ($13-$15) on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Klein in Bridgeport hosts Lyle Lovett and His Large Band ($52-$98) on Aug. 9. StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals ($25) on May 19, followed by Mishka ($25) on June 7. Talking Dreads ($27) plays the Warehouse in Fairfield on June 15. fairfieldtheatre.org

Greyhounds ($12-$15) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on June 1 at 9:30 p.m., followed by Bent Knee (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on June 4 at 8 p.m., with Gatherers opening; and Dave Hause ($12-$15) on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Hartford Flavor Company launched the Friday Night Flavor music series, featuring Among The Acres (March 16), The Telle (March 23), Kat Parks & Brad Bensko (March 30), Audio Jane (April 6), Kelly English (April 13), Jeff Blaney (April 20) and Jason LaPierre (April 27). Shows start at 8 p.m.

Chris Barron ($25) plays the Parrott Delaney Tavern in New Hartford on April 14.