Atlanta hip-hop artists Migos and Russ have announced they will play Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on May 18 at 8 p.m. as part of Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam ($35 to $85), along with Lil Xan and Bazzi.

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville was announced as the final stop on U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour. The concert takes place on July 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $46 to $325.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.