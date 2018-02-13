Big Sean Announces Mohegan Date; Thirty Seconds To Mars To Play Xfinity

Thirty Seconds to Mars ($34.50-$104.50) plays Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 9 at 8 p.m., with Walk The Moon, MisterWives and Joywave opening. livenation.com

Big Sean ($39-$49) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on May 19, with Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and GASHI opening, followed by Vance Joy ($40-$60) on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Steve Miller and Peter Frampton ($65-$100) team up at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 14 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

College Street Music Hall in New Haven welcomes Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot ($25-$40) on April 28 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Twitching Tongues ($12-$14) heads to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 4 at 7:30 p.m., with True Love, Vamachara, Laid 2 Rest and Lift opening, followed by Hawktail ($13-$15) on April 25 at 8 p.m.; the Melvins ($22-$25) on May 12 at 8 p.m.; and Amy Helm ($25-$30) on June 10 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven hosts West End Blend ($12-$15) on March 16 at 9 p.m., with Strange Machines opening, followed by Descendents on Oct. 28. toadsplace.com

Todd Snider ($29-$44) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on April 21 at 8 p.m., followed by WOLF! and Soule Monde ($19-$39) on March 24 at 8 p.m.; and Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk ($39-$59) on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. Donna the Buffalo ($34-$49) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on May 13 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Bokante ($39-$59) on May 19 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness ($29.50-$34) performs at the Webster Theater in Hartford on June 9 at 8 p.m., with Allen Stone, Zac Clark and Bob Oxblood. Grounded Atmosphere ($12-$15) plays the Webster Underground on March 10 at 6:30 p.m., with Jim Blair, Lucky #9, People Eating Machines and others, followed by the Acacia Strain ($16-$18) on March 31 at 6:30 p.m., with Left Behind and Downswing; Sirenia ($18-$20) on April 28 at 6:30 p.m., with Threat Signal, Valinor Excelsior and Dire Peril; and GBH ($17.50-$20) on June 17 at 8 p.m., with Piñata Protest. webstertheater.com

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford hosts DJ Williams’ Shots Fired ($10-$12) on March 9 at 10 p.m., followed by Swift Technique ($10-$12) on March 10 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Yes Darling ($28) with Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane on April 4. fairfieldtheatre.org

Cafe Nine in New Haven hosts Ces Cru and G-Mo Skee ($15) on March 15 at 9 p.m., with Tha Red Baron opening, followed by the Tet Offensive ($10) on April 7 at 9 p.m.; Pierce Turner ($17-$20) on April 8 at 4 p.m., Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on April 30 at 8 p.m. and the Huntress and Holder Of Hands (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on May 7 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com

Tom “The Suit” Forst ($15-$25) suits up at Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on March 24 at 8 p.m., followed by Tommy Castro and the Painkillers ($25-$35) on April 5 at 8 p.m.; The Suitcase Junket ($15-$25) on April 7 at 8 p.m., with the Harmaleighs opening; Jeff Przech ($15-$25) on April 8 at 6 p.m., with the Collinsville String Band opening; Satinwood ($20-$30) on April 27 at 8 p.m.; and Mud Morganfield ($30-$40) on July 13 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

The Most ($10) performs at MAC650 Gallery in Middletown on April 14 at 7 p.m., with Queen Moo, Bat House and Fat Randy.