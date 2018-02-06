Upcoming Concerts: Eagles, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers And More

The Eagles ($99.50-$399.50) head to the XL Center in Hartford on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. xlcenter.com

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers ($49-$89) play Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Poison ($29.50-$125) performs at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 14 at 8 p.m., with Cheap Trick and Pop Evil opening. livenation.com

6ix9ine ($35-$125) performs at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on April 29 at 8 p.m., followed by Stone Temple Pilots ($33.50) on May 6 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

R&B Remix ($60-$85), featuring Brandy, Ashanti, Avant and Lil Mo, arrives at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on March 24 at 8 p.m., followed by Led Zeppelin tribute Get the Led Out ($25) on April 28 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Comedian Tiffany Haddish ($45-$75) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 6 at 7 p.m., followed by Steve Earle & The Dukes ($45-$65) on April 10 at 8 p.m., with the Mastersons opening; and the return of LANY ($22-$25) on June 5 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Comedian Neil Hamburger ($18-$20) performs at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on May 5 at 8 p.m., followed by Steely Dan tribute Beau Bolero ($25-$30) on March 30 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven hosts Frank Zappa tribute Project/Object ($20-$25) on April 24 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Belle of the Fall ($19-$29) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 22 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jonathan Edwards ($40-$55) on April 27 at 8 p.m.; and Ray Wylie Hubbard ($29-$44) on May 11 at 8 p.m. Van Halen tribute Completely Unchained ($19-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on April 7 at 8 p.m., followed by Carl Palmer’s Emerson, Lake and Palmer Legacy ($44-$59) on April 20 at 8:30 p.m.; and AC/DC tribute Live Wire ($29-$39) infinityhall.com

Boston Manor ($16-$18) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on April 21 at 6:30 p.m., with Free Throw, Homesafe, Hot Mulligan and Save Face opening. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams ($28) on March 29, followed by Dangermuffin ($25) on April 6; Robyn Hitchcock ($28) on April 8; and the Low Anthem ($17) on May 11. The Warehouse hosts Jake Shimabukuro ($48) on April 18. fairfieldtheatre.org

Campdogzz (free with RSVP, $5 at door) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 2 at 8 p.m., with In Tall Buildings opening, followed by M.A.K.U. Sound System ($10-$12) on April 21 at 9:30 p.m.; Bombadil (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on April 23 at 8 p.m., and Robert Gordon ($25) on July 8 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com