Upcoming Concerts: Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slayer Say 'Farewell'

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour ($49.50-$224.50) arrives at the XL Center in Hartford on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. xlcenter.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Farewell Tour ($29.50-$199.50) heads to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 14 at 6 p.m., with the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band opening. livenation.com

Slayer’s Farewell Tour ($44.50) lands at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on June 1 at 5 p.m. mohegansun.com

Wolf Alice ($20-$22) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 12 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Messthetics ($12-$15), with Brendan Canty and Joe Lally of Fugazi, head to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 19 at 8 p.m., with SAVAK and Sunwatchers opening. manicpresents.com

Beach Boys tribute Sail On ($19-$44) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 24 at 8 p.m. David Bowie tribute Starman ($29-$39) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on March 30 at 8 p.m., followed by Mike DelGuidice ($24-$39) on March 31 at 8 p.m.; and Jesse Cook ($64-$79) on April 19 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Riff Raff ($20-$60) heads to the Webster Underground in Hartford on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Quinn Sullivan on April 29, followed by Popa Chubby on May 2. Stars plays the Warehouse on April 19. fairfieldtheatre.org

Willie Nile and Trace Bundy ($30) perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts ($10-$12) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m., with Candy Boys opening, followed by the National Reserve (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on April 9 at 8 p.m.; Sarah Borges & the Broken Singles ($12-$15) on April 15 at 4 p.m., with Stefanie Austin and The Palomino Club opening; Chris Barron ($15-$20) on May 13 at 4 p.m.; Willie Nile ($23-$28) on June 15 at 9 p.m.; Hillbilly Casino ($10-$12) on July 19 at 8:30 p.m.; and the Blasters ($25) on Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m., with Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones. cafenine.com

SIMO performs at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com