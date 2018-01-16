Dave Matthews Announces Hartford Date; Bon Jovi Coming To Mohegan

The Dave Matthews Band ($49.50-$115) makes its usual pilgrimage to Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on June 23 at 8 p.m. livenation.com

Bon Jovi ($130-$200) heads to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on May 5 at 7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle ($19-$39) plays Mohegan Sun on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Billy Currington ($39.50-$50) plays the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on March 30 at 7:30 p.m., with special guest Locash, followed by Kidz Bop Live! 2018 ($35-$55) on June 16 at 6 p.m.; and comedian Bill Maher ($30-$125) on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Jeffrey Osborne ($37.50) performs at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on March 17 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

The Black Angels ($25) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 3 at 8 p.m., with Black Lips opening, followed by Matt and Kim ($25-$27) on April 27 at 8 p.m., with Tokyo Police Club and Future Feats; and The Neighbourhood ($28-$32) on June 22 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Built to Spill ($30-$35) plays an intimate show at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on April 17 at 8 p.m., with Rituals of Mine opening, followed by Sunflower Bean ($13-$15) on May 2 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

The Damn Truth ($19-$29) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., followed by John Sebastian ($44-$59) on March 9 at 8 p.m.; and Sierra Hull ($24-$39) on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Avery Sunshine ($29-$59) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 15, followed by Van Morrison tribute Moondance ($24-$39) on March 17 at 8 p.m.; Fabulous Thunderbirds ($34-$54) on March 23 at 8:30 p.m.; and Lettuce ($29-$59) on March 25 at 9 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes comedian Matt Bellassai ($27) on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Rings of Saturn ($18-$20) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on March 18 at 6:30 p.m., with Nekrogoblikon, Allegaeon, Entheos and AngelMaker opening. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the free FTC Winter Jam with the Alpaca Gnomes on Jan. 26, followed by Marc Broussard (March 25) and Buckethead (April 13). StageOne welcomes Richard Shindell (Feb. 28), Dylan Connor (March 3), Sam Bush (April 7) and Sean Rowe (April 13). fairfieldtheatre.org

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford hosts the Recess Bureau, Keepers of the Vibe and Nikita ($7-$10) on March 3 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com