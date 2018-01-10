Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Xfinity Summer Show; Sugarland To Be At Mohegan

Tedeschi Trucks Band ($20.50-$126) performs at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 6 at 7 p.m., with special guests Drive By Truckers and The Marcus King Band. livenation.com

Godspeed You! Black Emperor ($25-$35) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on March 25 at 8 p.m., with KGD opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Sugarland ($50.50-$90.50) appears at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Dwight Yoakam ($55) plays the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Romeo Santos ($125-$195) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m., followed by Aaron Lewis ($49-$69) on June 16 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes PNB Rock ($30-$33) on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., with Lil Baby opening. SZA’s Aug. 18 cancellation has been rescheduled for Feb. 8 at 9 p.m.; all tickets from the previous show will be honored. toadsplace.com

Howard Jones ($34-$54) plays a solo show at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Runa ($29-$54) on March 9 at 8:30 p.m.; and the Brubeck Brothers ($24-$39) on March 18 at 1:30 p.m. Dicey Riley ($19-$29) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on March 17 at 8 p.m., followed by the Mallett Brothers with Jon Fishman ($24-$44) on April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Jerry Douglas ($44-$65) on April 20 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Movements ($12-$14) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on March 21 at 7:30 p.m., with Can’t Swim, Super Whatevr and Gleemer opening, followed by Lydia ($15-$18) on April 21 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

Esham ($15-$20) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on March 17 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger play StageOne in Fairfield on Feb. 2. fairfieldtheatre.org

Snake Oil (free with RSVP, $5 at door) hits Cafe Nine in New Haven on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m, with J. Russell and the Split Coils, followed by Murphy’s Law ($15) on Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m.; Chris Kasper (free-$5) on March 19 at 8 p.m., with Instant Treeline and Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots opening; Vowws (free-$5) on March 26, with Reduction Plan and Pleasure Beach; Bobby Long ($10-$12) on April 12 at 8:30 p.m.; Marbin ($12-$15) on April 27 at 9:30 p.m., with Strawberry Cheesecake; and Agent Orange ($15) on Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford welcomes Cabin Fever ($12-$15) on Jan. 27 at 10 p.m., with Zillawatt opening. archstreettavern.com